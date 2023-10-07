Fire set at altar of East Bridgewater church

EAST BRIDGEWATER - A fire was set at a church in East Bridgewater Friday afternoon.

Police and firefighters responded to St. John the Evangelist Church on Central Street at about 3:40 p.m. after the parish pastor smelled smoke.

Evidence of a fire was found at the altar that burned the altar cloth and a Bible.

A fire was set at the altar of a church in East Bridgewater East Bridgewater Police

Investigators believe the suspect or suspects attempted to put the fire out with a jug of water from the sacristy and then a fire extinguisher. Yellow powder from the fire extinguisher was seen throughout the front of the church.

Investigators also say votive candles were lit and used matches were left littered nearby. Some items were also taken from the food pantry.

Matches and a burned Bible at an East Bridgewater church East Bridgewater Police

Police believe the incident happened between 2 p.m. and 3:40 p.m.

Police asked residents to be on the lookout for anyone wearing clothes or shoes with yellow fire-retardant powder, which is not easily removed. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.