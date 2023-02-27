East Boston woman Reina Morales Rojas now missing for 90 days as family calls for answers

BOSTON – Sunday marks 90 days since East Boston woman Reina Morales Rojas went missing.

The lack of new information surrounding the 41-year-old's whereabouts leaves loved ones with questions about the police response to missing persons.

On Sunday, Boston city councilors, advocacy groups and neighbors gathered in support of Rojas and her family during a rally.

"We have questions, and we have no answers," said Lucy Pineda, the head of Latinos Unidos en Massachusetts.

Reina Morales Rojas of East Boston CBS Boston

In November, Rojas got into a car in Somerville and was never heard from again. It wasn't until January when the Boston Police Department put out an appeal to the public.

"That is a big discrepancy that says volumes," Boston City Councilor Julia Mejia said.

Sunday's rally was held at the police department in East Boston. It included family members by phone from El Salvador.

"This case with Reina is not uncommon. Women of color all across the country are going missing," Mejia said.

Right now, the United States has more than 22,000 open missing persons cases. Massachusetts has 181 cases.

A search for Rojas on the National Missing and Unidentified Persons Database brought up a blank page, besides a basic physical description and last known whereabouts.

"We don't want to interfere, but what we want is to feel like we're being heard," Mejia said.

WBZ-TV reached out to the Boston Police Department about the case. They said they're in close contact with family members and have released interviews and are working with surrounding jurisdictions to find Rojas.