Police release new photos of missing East Boston woman Reina Morales Rojas

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Police have released new photos of an East Boston woman who has been missing for nearly two months. 

Reina Morales Rojas, 41, was last seen entering a vehicle in the area of Bennington Street in East Boston on November 26. She was dropped off on Allston Street in Somerville. 

Police described her as Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police at 617-343-4328 or Massachusetts State Police at 617-897-6600.  

First published on January 19, 2023 / 9:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

