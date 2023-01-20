Police release new photos of missing East Boston woman Reina Morales Rojas

BOSTON - Police have released new photos of an East Boston woman who has been missing for nearly two months.

Reina Morales Rojas, 41, was last seen entering a vehicle in the area of Bennington Street in East Boston on November 26. She was dropped off on Allston Street in Somerville.

Reina Morales Rojas of East Boston CBS Boston

Police described her as Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police at 617-343-4328 or Massachusetts State Police at 617-897-6600.