Police release new photos of missing East Boston woman Reina Morales Rojas
BOSTON - Police have released new photos of an East Boston woman who has been missing for nearly two months.
Reina Morales Rojas, 41, was last seen entering a vehicle in the area of Bennington Street in East Boston on November 26. She was dropped off on Allston Street in Somerville.
Police described her as Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police at 617-343-4328 or Massachusetts State Police at 617-897-6600.
