Advocates say East Boston woman's mysterious disappearance deserves more attention

EAST BOSTON - In East Boston, advocates gathered in front of the police station Tuesday, hoping to call attention to the mysterious disappearance of a 41-year-old mother of two. They say Reina Morales Rojas deserves more outrage and concern over her case.

Rojas was last seen getting out of a car in Somerville. She was reported missing November 28th, but Boston Police didn't put out an appeal to the public until January. "I want to make sure that our resources, it's equally for everyone," said Lucy Pineda, head of Latinos Unidos en Massachusetts, an Everett-based advocacy group for immigrants.

Boston Police made a plan to meet with the group Wednesday. A police spokesperson defended the work of detectives, saying they've tirelessly followed through with every lead possible, interviewing acquaintances, and working with investigators in surrounding communities.

Pineda said Rojas moved to East Boston last year and has worked at a food preparation company out of Logan Airport. She said Rojas left an important job in her home country. "Reina Rojas, she was a police officer in El Salvador in the city of Santa Ana," she said. "Reina is an example of thousands of women fleeing from Central American and Latin American countries...Their dream, it's to come to the United States to have a better life," said Pineda.

Boston Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 617-343-4324.