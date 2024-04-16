Child dies weeks after huge East Boston fire

BOSTON - A child injured in an East Boston fire two weeks ago has died, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office says. This marks the second death from the massive fire at a multi-story home on Meridian Street near West Eagle Street on April 2.

Investigators have not released the child's name.

What caused the East Boston fire?

The fire started at about 5 a.m., and Boston firefighters encountered heavy flames shooting out of a second floor window when they arrived. About 130 firefighters were called to the scene.

As of Tuesday, the Boston Fire Department has not yet said what caused the fire.

"It was going so fast when they got there, we don't know how it started," Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said on scene at the time.

At one point, firefighters were ordered out of the home on Meridian Street in East Boston, April 2, 2024. CBS Boston

Police investigation into East Boston fire

Boston police homicide detectives responded to the home when a person was found dead inside. That person's name has not been released.

It's expected to be "a very long investigation," a police spokesperson said.

Residents rescued

Firefighters used ladders to reach windows and rescue five residents from the burning home.

A neighbor in a next-door building that was also damaged ran to help after hearing screams and smelling smoke.

"Someone was yelling outside," neighbor Diego Rabelo told WBZ-TV on April 2. "And I started banging on people's doors to try to get everyone away to get outside."

About 30 displaced by the fire

The fire displaced about 30 people, Burke said. Three buildings were deemed a total loss and damage was estimated at $5 million.