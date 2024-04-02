East Boston house fire spreads to nearby buildings, firefighters ordered out

BOSTON - A huge fire tore through a home in East Boston early Tuesday morning and became so dangerous at one point all firefighters were ordered out of the house.

It started around 5 a.m. at a multi-family home on Meridian Street near West Eagle Street. When Boston firefighters arrived heavy flames were shooting out of a second floor window.

At approximately 5:00 heavy fire in a large multi family building on Meridian st East Boston that traveled to the adjacent building . Heavy fire throughout the building , this is now a 6 alarm. pic.twitter.com/MyGNTVDTZu — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 2, 2024

Because the houses are so close together in the neighborhood, the fire spread to a home next door and to a building in the back. Firefighters were forced out at one point but continued to douse the flames from other houses nearby.

90 minutes into the fire in East Boston as companies continue to chase the fire. pic.twitter.com/InR9ko79oW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 2, 2024

There's no official word yet if anyone was hurt. It's also unclear at this time how or where the fire started.