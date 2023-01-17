Hockey community mourns Rehoboth teen who died in car crash

BERKLEY - Bright flowers have been carefully placed along the Berkley road where Dylan Quinn's life was tragically cut short Sunday morning. The 16-year-old was riding in a pickup truck bringing breakfast to a friend's house when they crashed. Dylan's friend at the wheel is still in the hospital.

Dylan Quinn from Rehoboth went to Bristol-Plymouth Regional Tech. He's described as an athlete, an adventurer, and a kind, fun friend. Across Massachusetts Monday, hockey players and parents took to social media, honoring Dylan's life by leaving a hockey stick by the door.

"It's such a tragedy that you lose someone this young, so soon. You always just say what if this was one of ours? What would we be doing?" said Attleboro coach Gary Warren.

As Attleboro took the ice against Holliston, both teams paused for a moment of silence. Players standing shoulder to shoulder, gloves over their hearts, for a goalie who played his last game.

"The majority of our team is about 16-years-old, so this really hit home for a lot of the parents. We have a lot of kids who are just getting their permits or just learning how to drive. They're playing on the ice tonight, and it could easily be any one of us," said an Attleboro hockey parent.

"My heart goes out to his mother, because I just couldn't even imagine. It's just heartbreaking," another hockey parent added.

Their uniforms may be different, but their passion for the game... and these parents' love for their players - is just the same as the Quinns'.

"The best we can do as a hockey program is show our support for him and show the family, we're going to honor their son the best we know how," Coach Warren said.

Friends of the Quinn family created an online fundraiser to support them in their grief. In the first 12 hours, close to $30,000 poured in from loved ones and strangers.

