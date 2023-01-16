16-year-old boy from Rehoboth dies in crash, driver injured

BERKLEY -- A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy died Sunday morning after a car crash in Berkley. It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Myricks Street.

Dylan Quinn, a passenger in the pickup truck, was rushed to Saint Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

The driver, another 16-year-old boy, was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the pair had just left a nearby Dunkin' and were headed to a friend's house when the crash occurred. The pickup truck they were in hit a telephone pole and a tree before rolling over and coming to a rest upside down on the road.

No other cars were involved, the D.A. said.