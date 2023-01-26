Watch CBS News
Murders of children send shockwaves through Duxbury community

By Beth Germano

/ CBS Boston

"A tragic situation": Duxbury community mourns deaths of 2 children allegedly murdered by mother
"A tragic situation": Duxbury community mourns deaths of 2 children allegedly murdered by mother 02:41

DUXBURY – Residents are overcome with sadness as they arrive at a memorial on Summer Street to reflect on the tragedy that occurred inside the Duxbury home Tuesday night. 

Lindsay Clancy, 32, is charged with murdering her 5-year-old daughter Cora and 3-year-old son Dawson, and critically injuring their 7-month-old brother. The mother allegedly strangled the children. 

She's recovering in a Boston hospital after attempting to take her own life, and will be arraigned at a later date. 

For Janet McMann, it's the feeling of wanting to do something as she pauses with flowers. 

"Sometimes in life you just have to get out there and do something and show an expression of love.  We're all here to support everybody it's just really, really tragic," McMann said. 

The case has sent shockwaves through the community, some of it being felt by local grief counselor Bri Leing.

"We need a village, our village is broken, that's all there is to it," Leing said. 

Many mothers are responding to her post that she's open and ready to talk, receiving dozens of responses from mothers she says are also feeling stress. 

The WBZ-TV I-Team has confirmed Lindsay Clancy may have suffered from postpartum psychosis. 

"We need emotional support. Sometimes you need someone to turn to that isn't going to be judgmental, and need to know we're not alone," Leing said. 

Police are maintaining a presence outside the home where first responders came upon the horrific scene after Lindsay Clancy's husband called 911.

Many people in the community are wondering if more could have been done to prevent the unthinkable. 

"I feel compassion for the woman," Duxbury resident Barbara Geddis said "I still feel compassion and I feel there was a problem that wasn't addressed."  

First published on January 26, 2023 / 5:35 PM

