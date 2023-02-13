Watch CBS News
Ben Affleck says there were some 'agitated' Dunkin' customers during Super Bowl ad shoot in Medford

MEDFORD - The Dunkin' Super Bowl ad starring Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez appeared to be a big hit among Super Bowl viewers Sunday night, but it sounds like some who were just trying to get their coffee in Medford were unhappy with Affleck's customer service skills.

The celebrity told The Wall Street Journal that there were varied reactions to his "inept" service when the commercial was shot locally last month - and some of those encounters may appear in future Dunkin' ads on social media. There's already another spot on YouTube where Affleck tells customers "there's no coffee."

"It's Boston, after all, so we had some rather coarse and agitated people who were willing to voice their displeasure in a colorful way, and I'm still lobbying to include the most interesting of those in some of the edgiest social spots," Affleck told the newspaper.

The WSJ revealed that Dunkin's original pitch was to have Affleck visit a company boardroom, but the Cambridge native suggested shooting scripted and unscripted scenes at a Boston-area drive-thru instead. Dunkin' decided to buy time in the Super Bowl for the ad after seeing the footage - its first-ever commercial in the big game.

Dunkin' 'Drive-Thru' Starring Ben by Dunkin' on YouTube

Affleck ended up directing the spot that features him working the drive-thru window, messing up customers' orders and snapping selfies before Lopez shows up, asking her husband "is this what you do when you say you want to work all day?"

The USA Today "Ad Meter" ranked the "comical" and "fun-filled" Dunkin' commercial fourth overall for the night. 

