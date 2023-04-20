Owners of Dunkin' stores across Massachusetts fined for 'thousands' of child labor violations

Administration to crack down on child labor Biden administration to crack down on migrant child labor following report 04:24

BOSTON - The owners of over two dozen Dunkin' locations across Massachusetts have been hit with more than $370,000 in fines for violating child labor laws, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell said Thursday.

Campbell said franchisees Courtney Donuts and Somerset Donut Express had minors either working too late or too early, sometimes without adult supervision, and worked 16-or-17-year-olds for more than nine hours per day.

"Thousands of violations occurred across several stores, affecting hundreds of underage workers," Campbell's office said in a statement.

Courtney Donuts runs 20 Dunkin' locations in Devens, Harvard, Groton, Shirley and Townsend. Somerset Donut Express operates seven stores in Somerset, Fall River and Dartmouth.

Campbell said 32 citations, mostly for child labor violations, have been issued against Dunkin' franchise owners since January 2022.