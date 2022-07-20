Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Boston in December

BOSTON - Boston is getting a royal visit. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced a trip to Boston later this year. The city was chosen to host the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in early December.

"Given what the Earthshot is trying to do, which is solve our generation's most critical challenge - climate change by identifying and helping to scale world-class innovations, there is no better place for them to come than Boston," said Shannon Felton Spence, former head of Politics and Communication at the British Consulate General of Boston.

Introducing #EarthshotBoston2022 🇺🇸​



This December, we're heading to the @CityofBoston for the second annual #EarthshotPrize awards ceremony where we'll celebrate 15 extraordinary Finalists, and award five new Winners ✨ pic.twitter.com/Baq7gfi40M — The Earthshot Prize (@EarthshotPrize) July 20, 2022

"I think we'll see them at Fenway if the video is any indication. And some good Kennedy family or JFK Library interactions as well," said Felton Spence.

Steve Murray is the owner of Best of British, selling specialty British items in Concord and Newburyport. He thinks the visit will mean a boost for business.

"I mean, recently we had the Jubilee with the queen. And we sold a load of waving queen statues. And we also had Jubilee mugs, and they sold very well. So I think anything to do with the royal family is good for business right now," said Murray.

The couple last visited the U.S. in 2014.

"This is a really important relationship for them. The U.K. and the U.S. have a special relationship and solidifying that and continuing to make those ties very strong is really important to the longevity of the U.K., and indeed, the US as well," said Felton Spence.