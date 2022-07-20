Watch CBS News
Local News

Prince William, Duchess Kate Middleton coming to Boston for Earthshot Prize

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Duke & Duchess of Cambridge set to visit Boston
Duke & Duchess of Cambridge set to visit Boston 00:24

BOSTON - William and Kate are coming to Boston. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced Wednesday morning that they will be in the city later this year for an awards ceremony that celebrates finalists seeking to tackle environmental challenges. 

"The @EarthshotPrize is back and this year, we're heading to Boston!" they said on their official Twitter account. "Five more winners. Game-changing solutions. More potential to save our planet. Boston, we'll see you in December."

Organizers are working with the John F. Kennedy Library and the city to hold the ceremony, which is set for early December. 

"In Boston, we're not just aiming to improve Boston's ability to tackle climate change-we're setting an example for how imaginative, community-driven climate leadership can reshape what's possible. We are honored and excited that Boston has been selected to host the 2022 Earthshot Awards," Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. "This is an opportunity to shine a global spotlight on our efforts to combat climate change and demonstrate that, together, we can meet the urgency this moment demands with innovative solutions that protect our planet and future generations."

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was also part of the royal couple's announcement. 

The ceremony will award five winners 1 million pounds each to help realize their solutions for saving the planet. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 20, 2022 / 8:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.