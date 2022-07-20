Prince William, Duchess Kate Middleton coming to Boston for Earthshot Prize

BOSTON - William and Kate are coming to Boston. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced Wednesday morning that they will be in the city later this year for an awards ceremony that celebrates finalists seeking to tackle environmental challenges.

"The @EarthshotPrize is back and this year, we're heading to Boston!" they said on their official Twitter account. "Five more winners. Game-changing solutions. More potential to save our planet. Boston, we'll see you in December."

Organizers are working with the John F. Kennedy Library and the city to hold the ceremony, which is set for early December.

"In Boston, we're not just aiming to improve Boston's ability to tackle climate change-we're setting an example for how imaginative, community-driven climate leadership can reshape what's possible. We are honored and excited that Boston has been selected to host the 2022 Earthshot Awards," Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. "This is an opportunity to shine a global spotlight on our efforts to combat climate change and demonstrate that, together, we can meet the urgency this moment demands with innovative solutions that protect our planet and future generations."

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was also part of the royal couple's announcement.

The ceremony will award five winners 1 million pounds each to help realize their solutions for saving the planet.