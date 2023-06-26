Watch CBS News
Probiotic supplement could help alleviate dry eye, researchers say

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - A probiotic supplement could one day bring relief to the millions of Americans who suffer from dry eye.

About 16 million Americans, more women than men, suffer from dry eye. That's when the eyes don't produce enough tears to keep them lubricated, leading to irritation and redness. Causes include medications like antihistamines, long-term contact lens use, menopause, and underlying medical conditions.

Now researchers at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas have found that a probiotic strain of bacteria called Limosilactobacillus reuteri DSM 17938 improved the condition in mice. When the probiotic was given orally to mice with dry eye, they developed healthier corneal surfaces and produced a greater number of goblet cells which help produce tears.

Now scientists will have to see if a supplement can improve dry eye in humans.

