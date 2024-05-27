Two men suspected of drowning in Massachusetts over Memorial Day weekend

LYNN - Police have announced that two men died over Memorial Day weekend in unrelated drownings.

Drownings in Lynn and Lunenburg

A 29-year-old man drowned after entering Lake Whalom in Lunenburg on Saturday.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls just after 8 p.m. and dispatched emergency crews, including a dive team, who searched the water. They discovered his body around an hour later, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Essex District Attorney said that a 60-year-old man is suspected of drowning in Sluice Pond in Lynn over the weekend.

Both victims' identities have not been released.

This comes after three people drowned in Massachusetts last year.

Water safety tips

The Department of Conservation and Recreation is increasing its security across the Commonwealth to prevent more drownings in 2024. They are hoping to expand their lifeguard services from 16 swimming areas to 32 this summer.

The state also gave a series of water safety tips for those looking to swim this year, including wearing a life jacket, supervising children, keeping your cell phone nearby, and never diving into a river, lake, or pond.

"Always swim in designated swim areas, use the buddy system, and if a person goes missing, notify lifeguards and park staff immediately," Chief of the Energy and Environmental Bureau Rebecca Temper said.

The State also recommends that people learn CPR in case of an emergency and that people know the signs that someone could be stuck in a riptide or drowning.

A person is floating on or treading water

A person is trying to swim to safety but is unable to move forward

A person that is struggling to call for help

A person trying to keep their head above water to breathe

For more information about water safety tips, please visit mass.gov.