Drake Maye's touchdown scramble vs. Jets had Jerod Mayo, Alex Van Pelt dancing on Patriots sideline

FOXBORO -- Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye showed off his legs early in Week 8 against the Jets, rushing for a 17-yard touchdown to give New England a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter. The touchdown scamper also had head coach Jerod Mayo and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt showing off their dance moves on the New England sideline.

Maye led the Patriots on a 10-play, 77-yard scoring drive on their second possession of the day. He completed three of his four passes on the drive for 23 yards, including an 11-yard connection to Hunter Henry on a third down.

Maye moved the chains with his legs earlier in the drive with an 11-yard scramble on a second-and-7. A few plays later, after a Jets penalty and seven yards from Rhamondre Stevenson on a pair of carries, Maye took off for a 17-yard scoring scramble for his first career rushing touchdown.

Maye easily outran linebacker Chazz Surratt, who didn't take the best angle while trying to get to the quarterback.

It's that athleticism that has New England feeling so good about the rookie quarterback. It was a lovely touchdown scamper by Maye, who had 68 rushing yards on 10 carries heading into the game. It was also much better than whatever Mayo and Van Pelt did on the sideline to celebrate Maye's rushing score.

Those two haven't had much to celebrate this season, so we'll cut them some slack on the execution. Maybe Mayo and Van Pelt are saving the good stuff for whenever the Patriot snap their six-game losing streak.