Drake Maye done for day after leaving game vs. Jets with head injury

FOXBORO -- New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye will not return to Sunday's game against the New York Jets after leaving in the second quarter with a head injury.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said that Maye was "done for the day" in his interview on CBS as he left the field for halftime.

Drake Maye injured on helmet-to-helmet hit from behind

Maye was injured when he took a big hit from behind by Jets safety Jamien Sherwood. Maye was finishing up an 18-yard scramble against New York early in the second quarter when Sherwood came in from behind and delivered a big hit to the back of his helmet.

No flag was thrown on the play.

Here’s the hit where Drake Maye was shaken up - Looks like LB Jamien Sherwood may have had a helmet to helmet hit.

(Video via @cbs)

pic.twitter.com/uf4sEGg88j — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) October 27, 2024

Maye took a sack two plays after that hit, and his third-down pass to Kashon Boutte bounced off the receiver's hands to set up a New England punt. While the New England offense was on the sideline, Maye made his way to the blue medical tent. Maye eventually left the field and went to the Patriots' locker room, where he'll remain the rest of the day.

Jacoby Brissett takes over at quarterback

Veteran Jacoby Brissett was at quarterback for New England's next possession. The Patriots offense went three-and-out in his first drive back since being benched for Maye in Week 6.

Brissett threw just one pass -- a three-yard completion -- to close out the first half. The Patriots trailed the Jets, 13-7, at the break.

Drake Maye's injury outlook

This is obviously terrible new for the Patriots. Head injuries are serious and nothing to take lightly, and every one of them is different.

Maye has been one of the only bright spots on the 1-6 football team. The rookie was making things happen for the New England offense and was the team's leading rusher with 46 yards on three scrambles -- including a 17-yard touchdown scamper -- on Sunday.