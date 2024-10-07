Time for Drake Maye in New England? Adam Schefter hints at Patriots quarterback change in Week 6

FOXBORO -- Is a quarterback change coming in New England? While Jerod Mayo wouldn't say if Jacoby Brissett or Drake Maye would be the team's Week 6 starter when chatting with reporters Monday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter is hearing that Maye could potentially get the nod when the Patriots host the Houston Texans next Sunday.

"Based off HC Jerod May[o]'s tone and answers at today's press conference, as well as other sources, a QB change could soon be coming to New England, with rookie first-round pick Drake Maye potentially starting Sunday vs. the Texans," Schefter posted to his Instagram account Monday morning.

Mayo has been backing Brissett in recent weeks and has spent his Mondays (or in one case, his Friday) saying that the veteran would remain the team's starter. Mayo did not do that on Monday following the team's 15-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

"My messaging is that every single day we're all being evaluated and it's no different now," Mayo said on his video conference. "When I meet with the coaches today, we're a solution-driven business and we have to look at every single unit and figure out how we use this roster to go out and win games."

The Patriots have a litany of issues on offense, with shoddy play from the offensive line chief among them. But Brissett hasn't done anything to help the team win games, as he was just 18-for-34 for 160 yards and no touchdowns on Sunday. He has just two passing touchdowns and 536 passing yards overall on the season.

Mayo said that he thought New England's defense and special teams played well enough to beat the Dolphins, but added that Brissett "just wasn't good enough" on Sunday.

The Patriots have opted to develop Maye on the sideline after drafting him third overall last April, but the offense clearly needs a spark. The 22-year-old rookie is much more athletic than Brissett and a change at quarterback could give the offense some new life. He won't fix everything plaguing the offense, but he would likely make the team a lot more watchable when they have the football. At the very least, playing Maye would provide some hope for the future in New England.

Reports of Maye playing at some point this season have become much more prevalent in recent weeks. Now it sounds like the Patriots are gearing up to make a change at the most important position on the field.

