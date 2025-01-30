Patriots' Drake Maye to participate in Passing the Test challenge at Pro Bowl Games

FOXBORO -- New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will get his first taste of the NFL's Pro Bowl Games on Thursday night. Maye will look to show off his accuracy as he takes aim at various targets in the "Passing The Test" challenge down in Orlando, Florida.

In the competition, six quarterbacks (three from the AFC and three from the NFC) will have 40 seconds to hit various targets around the field. Each target is worth points based on its distance.

While no receivers will be hauling in these passes, there is a catch to the "Passing the Test" challenge. Each quarterback will be paired with a fellow Pro Bowler who will be asked five trivia questions about other Pro Bowl players. Each correct answer will give their quarterback another 10 seconds on the clock.

Maye will be paired up with Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith, who played for the Patriots in 2021 and 2022. Also on the AFC side of things, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will team up with Texans receiver Nico Collins while Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson will make throws while Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will answer trivia questions.

For the NFC, Lions QB Jarred Goff will pair with Packers running back Josh Jacobs, Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold will team up with 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, and Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield will be with his Tampa Bay teammate Mike Evans.

Passing the Test is one of six skills competitions that will take place on Thursday night, along with Satisfying Catches, The Big Spike, Relay Race, Helmet Harmony, and Dodgeball. Maye is only slated to participate in Passing the Test, and then the flag football game between the AFC and NFC on Sunday afternoon.

Former Patriots quarterback Mac Jones won the "Thread the Needle" event at the Pro Bowl in 2022, where he threw at various targets while a pair of defenders attempted to knock down or intercept his passes.

Drake Maye's rookie season with Patriots

Maye had a solid -- albeit bumpy -- rookie season for the Patriots after the team drafted him third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He threw for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions over his 13 games (making 12 starts) and completed 66.6 percent of his passes -- the eighth-best amongst regular NFL starters. That accuracy should come in handy in Thursday night's competition.

Maye also showed off his ground game as he rushed for 421 yards and a pair of touchdowns for New England. He was named a Pro Bowl alternate earlier this week, replacing the injured Lamar Jackson on the AFC's roster.