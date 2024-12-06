Drake Maye doesn't feel pressure as the face of Patriots: "It's a privilege'

FOXBORO -- At just 22 years old, Drake Maye is already the face of the New England Patriots franchise. That has placed a lot of responsibilities and some high expectations upon the shoulders of the rookie quarterback.

While that would usually add more pressure for a player, that isn't how Maye is viewing his status in New England. He's welcoming everything that comes with being the face of a franchise with open arms and embracing it all.

Drake Maye says being the face of the Patriots is a "privilege"

With six Super Bowl banners hanging at Gillette Stadium, there is quite the legacy to live up to in New England. That dynasty ended five years ago when Tom Brady left town, and the franchise is still picking up the pieces after moving on from Bill Belichick after the 2023 season.

But the Patriots believe they've found the most important piece in Maye, and the third overall pick in last year's draft certainly sounds the part whenever he talks about the lofty expectations that come with playing in New England.

While the organization is asking a lot of a 22-year-old rookie, Maye isn't feeling any pressure. This is exactly what he's wanted for the majority of his life, and is determined to succeed as the leader of the Patriots.

"I wouldn't call it pressure. I think it's a privilege," Maye told WBZ-TV's Steve Burton in a sit-down interview for this weekend's Patriots All Access, which will air Saturday at 7 p.m. on TV38. "You work your whole life to get to this moment and when the moment comes, you shouldn't lose sight of the fact that this is what you dreamed about. You turn that pressure into a privilege and hopefully get this thing rolling."

That's a great mindset for one of the youngest players in the NFL. Maye continues to show that he gets it both on the field and in the locker room.

It didn't take him long to win over his Patriots teammates, thanks to his hardworking approach to everything football.

"They respect coming in here and working hard. You don't want to be a hotshot rookie, a top overall pick showboating around. You come in and work," he said. "That is the Patriots' motto -- 'Hard work works.' I try to take that motto and use to to my advantage to earn respect and then from there, create your own relationship wit guys. You can reach each guy differently based on your relationship. Then as more and more goes on, you lead and speak more, talk more in the huddle and the meeting room. Little things like that."

Maye has had his share of ups and downs this season, but he has progressed nicely since taking over as New England's starter in Week 6. He's coming off his best game as a pro where he completed 24 of his 30 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and said the next step is getting his play to translate to wins for the team.

He believes those wins will start coming in the near future.

"We have something to look forward to here, for the Patriots in the future," he said. "Looking forward to seeing what that's like."

Drake Maye appreciates the love from Patriots fans

Maye is only 2-6 as a starter, but he's already won over the majority of New England fans and pundits. He's got that "it" factor on the field and has a great mindset off it, which is a combination that usually leads to success in the NFL.

Maye is aware of the praise that is coming his way early in his career, though he's not going to let it go to his head. But he's grateful for all the love, and said that he especially feels it from Patriots fans every Sunday.

"The fans are awesome. Even at away games you see a lot of Patriots fans all across the country. They're some of the best fans in the NFL," said Maye. "Hearing that, you just don't want to get on your high horse. Don't get too high and don't get too low. I realize that my play has to turn into wins at some point. That's the biggest thing for a quarterback, judging how many wins they have. So we have to do that part."

Steve Burton's full interview with Drake Maye discusses his leadership skills in the New England locker room, his bond with veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, and whether his teammates can understand his accent while in the huddle.