Patriots confident Drake Maye can run a huddle, but Jacoby Brissett remains QB1

FOXBORO -- By this time next week, the Patriots will be done with the preseason and will know who will be starting at quarterback in Week 1 of the regular season. But that doesn't mean that Jerod Mayo is going to tell everyone if it's Jacoby Brissett or Drake Maye getting the nod against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Patriots returned to the practice field on Wednesday in Foxboro ahead of Sunday night's preseason finale against the Washington Commanders. Mayo said all of the team's quarterbacks will play in the final exhibition tilt, and that Brissett remains the man atop the depth chart.

That was expected to be the case all summer. But as he said last week, Mayo said it remains an open competition at quarterback.

"It's still a competition, and Jacoby is still QB1," said Mayo. "It's a competition between all guys on the field, including the quarterbacks. [Brissett] is still QB1."

Whether that changes or not, Mayo said the team should know by Monday night after reviewing game film from Sunday night's preseason clash. But that doesn't mean Mayo is going to share that decision with the rest of the world.

"I think Monday or Tuesday, we'll probably know who it is. That doesn't mean I'll tell you Monday or Tuesday," he said with a hearty laugh.

Mayo said that Maye will be focused on both "Patriots stuff" and game planning for the Commanders this week in practice. The head coach is looking for each of his quarterbacks to run a clean operation when they set up under center.

"It starts with the operation. I always say, 'Good huddle, good break, good play,'" Mayo said. "So, it starts in the huddle, then getting guys lined up, going out there, executing the play, making the right reads and moving the offense down the field."

Mayo was asked if he's comfortable with Maye running the offense.

"One hundred percent, I think he's ready to run a huddle," Mayo responded.

It's a telling answer from Mayo. Last week, he was asked what Maye needed to improve on to possibly earn the Week 1 starter job, and responded that the rookie needed to be faster at getting the team in and out of the huddle. It sounds like the team's confidence in Maye is growing the more they see the quarterback in action.

While concerns about the offensive line and the receiving corps would be a good excuse not to start Maye in Week 1, the Patriots seem to believe that the rookie could handle being a starting quarterback right out of the gate. We'll know soon enough if that's an audible they call ahead of the season.

Mayo said that the decision will be made by himself, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, and executive VP Eliot Wolf.

"Anyone can see the confidence growing in Drake. Anyone can see Jacoby go out here and as a total body of work do a good job. We'll see how it goes," said Mayo.