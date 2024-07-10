Drake Maye's appearance on "Hard Knocks" makes it clear Giants wanted to draft the quarterback

FOXBORO -- While the Patriots are not featured on the offseason edition of this year's "Hard Knocks," new quarterback Drake Maye made an appearance on Tuesday night's episode. The show made it clear that the New York Giants were enamored with the young passer, and made a strong push to trade up and draft Maye.

The Patriots wouldn't bite though, and Maye is now the quarterback of the future in New England. The Giants, meanwhile, are rolling it back with Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, and Tommy DeVito.

Given that the Giants beat the Patriots in Week 12, which likely cost New York a top four pick and a better trade chip, Tuesday's episode of "Hard Knocks" can't be sitting well with fans of the G-Men. Especially after seeing Maye break down the New York playbook and make a solid impression on head coach Brian Daboll.

A clip of Maye's interview with the Giants was featured during the episode, and the quarterback quickly picked up the team's play calling on the white board. It left Daboll impressed with the young passer -- and likely has Giants fans wondering what could have been.

Drake Maye seemed to crush his interview with the #Giants, and Brian Daboll loved every second of it.



The Giants did try to trade up to No. 3, with the pick likely being Maye.



Again, this is fantastic content. pic.twitter.com/c6vZY7xmN7 https://t.co/rIc6bObDWD — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 10, 2024

But with the sixth overall pick and the QB-needy Patriots sitting above them on the draft board, it was clear to the New York brass they they had to move up if they wanted any chance to draft Maye. Another clip from Tuesday's episode showed Giants general manager Joe Schoen chatting with Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf at the NFL Scouting Combine about potentially moving their pick.

"If you guys are going to do anything at three, like move out -- you don't have to tell me your plan or anything -- but if you have any inkling, just call me," Schoen told Wolf.

Joe Schoen talking with the Patriots about trading for the 3rd pick pic.twitter.com/aTqBvHdQYX — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) July 10, 2024

But the Patriots never called, and when the Giants called and reportedly offered the sixth overall pick and their 2025 first-round selection for No. 3, the Patriots turned that down.

It's clear from reports after the draft and Tuesday night's episode of "Hard Knocks" that the Giants were very interested in trading up and drafting Maye. It's easy to see why based on the clip of his pre-draft interview with the team.

But having an offensive-minded coach like Daboll so enamored with Maye (along with Minnesota's Kevin O'Connell) likely strengthened Wolf and the Patriots' convictions to stick at No. 3 and take their quarterback.