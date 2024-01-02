Dover father shot wife and teenage daughter before killing himself, D.A. says

Couple and teenage daughter found dead inside Dover home were shot in murder-suicide

DOVER – An initial autopsy confirmed that a family found dead in their home in Dover last week were all shot in a case of domestic violence.

In a statement Tuesday, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said the autopsy showed that Teena Kamal, 54, and her daughter Arianna Kamal, 18, were each shot and killed inside their Wilson's Way home on December 28.

Investigators said husband and father Rakesh Kamal, 57, appears to have died by suicide.

A .40-caliber Glock 22 was found next to his body. The gun was not registered to Rakesh and he did not have a license for it, according to the district attorney. Massachusetts State Police are trying to determine where the gun came from.

The final autopsy report is expected to be completed in the next several weeks.

A relative discovered the gruesome scene when they stopped by to check on the family and saw someone dead inside the home.

Morrissey called it "a deadly incident of domestic violence."

Anyone who doesn't feel safe in a relationship is asked to call 988 or the Mass SafeLink Domestic Violence Hotline at 877-785-2020.