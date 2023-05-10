Dorchester woman Imani Abraham arrested in Newton road rage attack

Quincy man says driver followed him for 10 miles, stabbed him in leg after road rage incident

BRAINTREE - A Dorchester woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with a road rage attack last week in Newton that left a man wounded.

State Police said they arrested 27-year-old Imani Abraham at her job in Braintree and charged her with assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Abraham allegedly followed the victim to Daly Rink on May 4 after their cars nearly came into contact on 93 in Dorchester. At the rink, police said Abraham got out of her car and stabbed the man in the leg before driving off.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is now recovering.