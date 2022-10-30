3 hurt in overnight Dorchester shooting
DORCHESTER – Three people were shot in Dorchester early Sunday morning.
Boston police said two men and one women were shot on Hancock Street just before 6 a.m.
One man suffered life-threatening injuries.
The other two victims suffered injuries that are described as non-life threatening.
As of late Sunday morning, all three people remained hospitalized.
No arrests have been made.
