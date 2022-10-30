Watch CBS News
Local News

3 hurt in overnight Dorchester shooting

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

DORCHESTER – Three people were shot in Dorchester early Sunday morning.

Boston police said two men and one women were shot on Hancock Street just before 6 a.m.

One man suffered life-threatening injuries.

The other two victims suffered injuries that are described as non-life threatening.

As of late Sunday morning, all three people remained hospitalized.

No arrests have been made. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 30, 2022 / 1:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.