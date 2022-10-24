Watch CBS News
'Crisis point has been met,' 3 killed in separate weekend shootings in Boston

By CBSBoston.com Staff

DORCHESTER - A man was shot and killed in Dorchester late Sunday night, the third deadly shooting in Boston over the weekend.

The unidentified man was found wounded Geneva Avenue around 10:30 p.m. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Several hours earlier, just before 5 a.m., 33-year-old Jasmine Burrell was shot and killed on Fairlawn Avenue in Mattapan.

Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition told WBZ-TV that Burrell was a mother and that her 12-year-old son witnessed the shooting. It happened as she walked to her car in front of her apartment.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, 36-year-old Daniel Sanders of Dorchester was found shot on Baird Street. He was rushed to a hospital where he died. 

"Sadly, the bloodshed in the Black community places us all in a state of emergency," Peterson said in a statement.

"Without hyperbole we admit that a crisis point has been met. It is incumbent that law enforcement positions itself to begin publicly working with neighborhood leaders. Now is a time for collective problem solving where the police and the community are held mutually accountable." 

First published on October 24, 2022

