Postal carrier attacked and robbed at gunpoint in Boston

DORCHESTER - A postal carrier was attacked and robbed by an armed thief Thursday afternoon in Dorchester.

It happened at around 5:40 p.m. on Talbot Avenue near the post office. Police said the postal carrier was robbed at gunpoint and their master key was stolen. The master key is used to open the big blue mailboxes. No one was hurt.

Police said the suspect was described as a light-skinned Hispanic man in his late teens or early 20s who was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater, gray sweatpants and a black ski mask. He was last seen fleeing on Talbot Avenue towards Washington Street.

The U.S. Postal Service confirmed the robbery is under investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

A similar crime happened Wednesday afternoon in Randolph. Police said two men attacked a postal carrier at the Rosemont Square apartment complex and stole his master key. The postal carrier suffered injuries to his ribs and side.