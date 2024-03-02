Firefighter injured in fire at multi-family home in Boston

Firefighter injured in fire at multi-family home in Dorchester

Firefighter injured in fire at multi-family home in Dorchester

Firefighter injured in fire at multi-family home in Dorchester

DORCHESTER - One firefighter was hurt while battling a fire at a home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at a multi-family home on Bowdoin Street. Firefighters were ordered out of the building at one point when the conditions got too intense.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for injuries and none of the residents were hurt.

Boston Fire also responded to an early-morning fire in Brighton, where several firefighters were treated for minor burns.