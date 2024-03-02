Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighter injured in fire at multi-family home in Boston

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Firefighter injured in fire at multi-family home in Dorchester
Firefighter injured in fire at multi-family home in Dorchester 00:13

DORCHESTER - One firefighter was hurt while battling a fire at a home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at a multi-family home on Bowdoin Street. Firefighters were ordered out of the building at one point when the conditions got too intense.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for injuries and none of the residents were hurt.

Boston Fire also responded to an early-morning fire in Brighton, where several firefighters were treated for minor burns.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on March 2, 2024 / 12:27 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.