Early-morning Boston fire leaves 8 people without a home

BRIGHTON - Eight people are without a home after a fire tore through a home in Boston's Brighton neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The fire started at a home on Pratt Street. Boston Fire confirms all firefighters were ordered out of the building at one point because the fire conditions were so intense.

Several firefighters were treated at the scene for minor burns and no residents were hurt. The fire caused an estimated $2 million in damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.