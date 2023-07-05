Watch CBS News
Dorchester family reunited with dog they believe was stolen from their yard

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – A dog that family members believe was stolen from their Dorchester backyard has been found safe.

Tinkerbell, or "Tinky" as she's known, was reunited with her family on Tuesday after they say someone spotted her walking in their neighborhood.

The family told WBZ-TV Tinky has a little limp but is otherwise doing well. Some of the dog's fur had been cut, but the dog was in good spirits.

The family believes someone took "Tinky" early Sunday morning while she was in their fenced-in yard.

They say their surveillance video shows the person carrying her away from the home.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 9:57 AM

