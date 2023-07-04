Dorchester family believes dog was stolen from backyard

BOSTON – When JC Simcock came out to his backyard to check on his two Yorkshire terriers early Sunday morning, only one dog remained.

Tinkerbell, or "Tinky" as she's known, was missing.

"So I go back in the house and I'm looking all over the place," Simcock told WBZ-TV. "I'm looking in the basement. I'm like maybe she's cuddled up with one of the kids. No go."

After canvassing his Fowler Street neighborhood shaking the dog's bag of food with no luck, Simcock checked his home security camera and was shocked at what he found.

"They have her wrapped in what looks like a blanket or something, her head sticking out. That's her. My heart drops," he explained. The video appears to show a man briskly walking on the street away from the home, holding Tinky wrapped in a blanket.

That video prompted Simcock to call Boston Police. Now he is asking for the public's help to find Tinky, who he believes was stolen.

"I tried running the scenario, myself, jumping over the fence," he said. "I mean you can do it, but you would've had to jump over the fence, gotten them, and then gotten back over without them barking, I don't know that about how that happened."

Simcock spent the day Monday handing out flyers in his neighborhood and spreading the word on social media. He is offering a reward in the hopes the dog is safely returned.

His message to the person who took her?

"I'm honestly just hoping that they'll come to the realization that she is loved, she's got a family of five human siblings, she's got a fur brother, mom and dad love her," he said. "She's got a whole network of people that know her. Everybody is in love with her, and we just want her returned safely."

Anyone with information is asked to call JC Simcock at (617) 869-5668 or Animal Control at (617) 635-5348.