Dorchester Eagles under-14 football team win first Pop Warner national championship

BOSTON - The 14-and-under Dorchester Elite Eagles football team returned home to Boston Friday morning as Pop Warner national champions.

They were greeted by Massport Firefighters who greeted their plane as it landed.

The Eagles beat the Pennsylvania Darby Monarchs 20-0 at the Super Bowl in Florida on Thursday.

Xavier Blackmon, Christian Simmons and Cyrus Cousin each had rushing touchdowns for the Eagles.

They are the first team from Boston to ever hold the title.