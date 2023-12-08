Watch CBS News
Dorchester Eagles under-14 football team win first Pop Warner national championship

By Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The 14-and-under Dorchester Elite Eagles football team returned home to Boston Friday morning as Pop Warner national champions.

They were greeted by Massport Firefighters who greeted their plane as it landed.  

The Eagles beat the Pennsylvania Darby Monarchs 20-0 at the Super Bowl in Florida on Thursday.

Xavier Blackmon, Christian Simmons and Cyrus Cousin each had rushing touchdowns for the Eagles. 

They are the first team from Boston to ever hold the title.

Riley Rourke

Riley Rourke is a freelance journalist based in Boston. She graduated cum laude from Emerson College with a degree in Journalism in 2023. She has previously worked for Emerson's student organizations: WEBN, and the Emerson Channel.

First published on December 8, 2023 / 12:20 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

