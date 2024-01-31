Watch CBS News
Boston driving instructor pleads guilty to bribing RMV employee to approve licenses

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

DORCHESTER - A Dorchester driving instructor pleaded guilty to bribing an RMV employee in Brockton order to obtain driver's licenses for three of his students.

Ngan Dinh, 48, was formally charged in U.S. District Court in Boston with conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud. He then agreed to plead guilty. The maximum sentence is 20 years behind bars but the U.S. Attorney's office will seek a shorter sentence in exchange for his plea.

Court documents said three of Dinh's students paid him $3,330 for him to certify that they passed road tests they didn't actually take. Dinh then paid an RMV worker $300 to grant them driver's licenses.

Court documents didn't say if the RMV employee will also be facing charges.

First published on January 31, 2024 / 2:49 PM EST

