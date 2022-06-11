Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Dorchester car crash

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BOSTON - One person died and another person was injured after a car crash in Dorchester early Saturday morning.

Boston Police say the crash took place around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Washington and Trumpet Streets.

That intersection is in the area of Dorchester known as Four Corners.  

After officers arrived, they found two people injured. One person had life-threatening injuries, while another had minor injuries. 

The person who was seriously hurt was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their name has not been made public yet by police.

As of Saturday morning, the cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

June 11, 2022

