Dont'a Hightower reportedly not returning to Patriots coaching staff

FOXBORO --While Mike Vrabel has kept a few coaches from last year's Patriots staff, most of Jerod Mayo's former assistants and position coaches have decided to leave New England. Former Super Bowl hero Dont'a Hightower is reportedly among that bunch, leaving the Patriots after one season as a coach.

Hightower was Mayo's inside linebackers coach in 2024 but won't be sticking around to join Vrabel's staff, Mark Daniels of Mass Live reported on Monday. Outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins is also not returning, via Daniels.

The New England defense was a massive disappointment in Mayo's only season as head coach, finishing 22nd in the NFL in overall defense. While captain Ja'Whaun Bentley was lost for the year early in the season, lackluster production from New England's linebackers played into the defense's demise in 2024. The Patriots had the 23rd-worst rushing defense in the NFL and were 26th in the league on third down. New England also had the 25th-worst red zone defense in the NFL.

Hightower enjoyed three years of retired life before joining the Patriots staff last season. He was one of the leaders on the New England defense throughout his nine-year playing career from 2012-2021 (he sat out the 2020 COVID season), and won three Super Bowls with the Patriots. Hightower was a hero of New England's win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, strip-sacking Matt Ryan during the team's 28-3 comeback in the second half. He also made a game-saving tackle on Seattle's Marshawn Lynch in New England's final defensive stand against the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Mike Vrabel reportedly hires several defensive coaches

Vrabel is completely revamping his defensive staff in New England. Last year's DC DeMarcus Covington is out, as Vrabel brought in his longtime assistant Terrell Williams to lead the New England defense in 2025.

It's unclear who will replace Hightower and Wilkins on Vrabel's staff, but the Patriots have reportedly hired a number of defensive minds with experience coaching linebackers this winter.

Milton Patterson and Zak Kuhr are the likeliest duo to coach New England's linebackers this season. Patterson was reportedly hired by New England on Monday, after he was the defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at Florida A&M last year. Patterson had coached linebackers at the school since 2021, and was also linebackers coach at Mississippi Valley State from 2014-2016 and Clark-Atlanta University from 2017-2020.

The Patriots reportedly hired Kuhr last week, after he spent his 2024 season as a defensive assistant for the New York Giants. He previously worked with Vrabel in Tennessee, serving as assistant inside linebackers coach for the Titans from 2021-2023.

As for the coaches who are returning under Vrabel, special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer and special teams assistant Tom Quinn will remain on board in New England.