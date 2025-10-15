Donnie Wahlberg says he and Sonequa Martin-Green "lean on each other" in "Boston Blue"

Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green are bringing a new dynamic with "Boston Blue," a spinoff of the long-running drama "Blue Bloods."

The series follows Wahlberg's character, Detective Danny Reagan, as he takes a new position with the Boston Police Department. There, he's partnered with Detective Lena Silver, played by Martin-Green, who comes from another prominent law enforcement family.

Wahlberg said it was hard to say goodbye to "Blue Bloods," but that he eventually saw "Boston Blue" as an "opportunity to keep family, faith and tradition on TV, to tell a story of a law enforcement family, and to keep the Reagans alive in this new world with an amazing new cast and an amazing new partner."

Martin-Green, who previously starred in "Star Trek: Discovery" and "The Walking Dead," said she drew on her experience working within major television franchises.

"I just couldn't have expected it. I didn't think 'Star Trek: Discovery' would come after 'Walking Dead,' and I certainly didn't think another beloved TV franchise would come after 'Star Trek: Discovery.' So, I've learned a lot about doing that, about building new iterations of beloved franchises," she said.

Wahlberg said his chemistry with Martin-Green has been key to shaping "Boston Blue." He credited her experience and talent for helping define the show's new world and described their partnership as one built on trust and collaboration.

"She really brings so much to the table in that experience, but also in her talent," Wahlberg said. "The show is, you know, it's a universe show. It's a spinoff. However you want to refer to it. But it is a new world as well. Danny is a fish out of water and he meets someone that really is one of the reasons he stays. Not that it's romantic or anything, but he meets an equal."

He described their working relationship as collaborative.

"We lean on each other. We talk to each other constantly. We are constantly working for the success of this show," Wahlberg said.

"Boston Blue" premieres Friday at 10 p.m. on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.