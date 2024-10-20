By SAMANTHA CHANEY

HANSON - Supporters of former President Donald Trump held a rally in Hanson, Massachusetts Sunday for a resident being punished for projecting his logo onto the town's water tower.

A political sign displaying the message "Trump 2024" was projected onto a Massachusetts water tower for the second night in a row on Saturday. CBS Boston

Last week, town officials issued a cease and desist letter to the person responsible for projecting "Trump 2024" onto the water tower on High Street, saying it's illegal and the town does not endorse political candidates. Each day the sign goes up, the town has fined the person $100. A fundraiser has been started to help cover the fines.

"Supportive of him, supportive of Trump, support of each other, supportive of all these people that are in the traffic that you hear behind us," said one man at the rally. "A lot of these people are actually afraid to do what we're doing. And we're trying to bring some comfort to them, that it's OK, they're not alone in the way that they think."

The town has turned spotlights on the water tower to try and dim the Trump logo.