Keller: Trump's remarks at Black Journalists' convention will shock some but endear him to others

Keller: Trump's comments about Harris' race will horrify some but others will love it

The opinions expressed below are Jon Keller's, not those of WBZ, CBS News or Paramount Global.

BOSTON - Former President Donald Trump came to the National Association of Black Journalists' convention in Chicago hoping to improve on his 12% share of the Black vote last time around.

And if he had stayed focused on the economic anxiety that has helped boost his Black support to nearly 20% in some polls - "I want to bring down prices, bring down costs," he said - this might have been a productive outing. But journalist Rachel Scott, one of three moderators of the discussion, insisted on addressing what she called the elephant in the room.

Comments on Black media, Kamala Harris' race

Q: "You've attacked black journalists, calling them a loser, saying their questions they ask are, quote, stupid and racist," she said. "You've had dinner with a White supremacist at your Mar-a-Lago resort. So my question sir, now that you are asking Black supporters to vote for you, why should Black voters trust you after you have used language like that?"

A: "Well first of all I don't think I've ever been asked a question in such a horrible manner. You dont even say 'hello, how are you?' Are you with ABC, because I think they're a fake news network."

Much of the crowd openly mocked Trump's pledge to pardon the convicted Jan. 6 rioters. And then there was this:

Q: "Do you believe Vice President Kamala Harris is only on the ticket because she is a Black woman?"

A: "She was always of Indian heritage and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black? I respect either one but she obviously doesn't because she was Indian all the way and then all of a sudden she made a turn, she became a Black person. I think somebody should look into that too."

Harris was also invited to speak to the convention, but due to scheduling issues will address the group at a later date.

How will this impact the presidential race?

So how will this impact the race? I doubt it will enhance Trump's Black voter support, but it's catnip to his base, which loves to see him smack down reporters and other groups they dislike. It reminded me of his infamous comments in 2015 insulting war hero Sen. John McCain, a shocker that horrified some and endeared him to others.

But we're eight years removed from that first Trump run, and opinions of him have hardened. So the question is: do the relative handful of uncommitted voters look at this and say, "Yes, that's what i want for the next four years?"