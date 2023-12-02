Watch CBS News
Lowell man arrested in Tewksbury convenience store armed robbery

LOWELL - A Lowell man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Tewksbury last month.

It happened Nov. 19 at Andy's Variety on Woburn Street. Police said Domenic Myers Yancy, 20, brandished a gun and demanded cash and cigarettes. He then fled the scene and ran across the street into the woods.

tewksbury-robbery-12p.jpg
An armed robbery at Andy's Variety in Tewksbury. Tewksbury Police

Yancy was arrested Saturday morning at a home in Lowell and charged with armed robbery. Police said they later determined the gun used during the robbery was a replica.

