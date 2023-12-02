Lowell man arrested in Tewksbury convenience store armed robbery

LOWELL - A Lowell man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Tewksbury last month.

It happened Nov. 19 at Andy's Variety on Woburn Street. Police said Domenic Myers Yancy, 20, brandished a gun and demanded cash and cigarettes. He then fled the scene and ran across the street into the woods.

An armed robbery at Andy's Variety in Tewksbury. Tewksbury Police

Yancy was arrested Saturday morning at a home in Lowell and charged with armed robbery. Police said they later determined the gun used during the robbery was a replica.