Lowell man arrested in Tewksbury convenience store armed robbery
LOWELL - A Lowell man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Tewksbury last month.
It happened Nov. 19 at Andy's Variety on Woburn Street. Police said Domenic Myers Yancy, 20, brandished a gun and demanded cash and cigarettes. He then fled the scene and ran across the street into the woods.
Yancy was arrested Saturday morning at a home in Lowell and charged with armed robbery. Police said they later determined the gun used during the robbery was a replica.
