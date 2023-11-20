Video shows man armed with "large capacity" gun robbing Tewksbury convenience store

TEWKSBURY – Police are searching for a man who robbed a Tewksbury store while wielding what they described as a "large capacity" gun.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Surveillance cameras captured the robbery at Andy's Variety on Woburn Street.

An armed robbery at Andy's Variety in Tewksbury on Sunday, November 19, 2023. Tewksbury Police

Video showed the man handing the store clerk a backpack and demanding he fill it with cash and cigarettes.

The suspect then ran off across Woburn Street and into some woods after the robbery.

Police believe the man is in his mid-20s. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with white strings, black pants, and Nike sneakers that were black and white with an orange or red swoosh logo.

Investigators do not believe he is still in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tewksbury police.