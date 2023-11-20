Watch CBS News
Video shows man armed with "large capacity" gun robbing Tewksbury convenience store

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Surveillance cameras capture Tewksbury convenience store robbery
Surveillance cameras capture Tewksbury convenience store robbery 00:31

TEWKSBURY – Police are searching for a man who robbed a Tewksbury store while wielding what they described as a "large capacity" gun.

It happened around  8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Surveillance cameras captured the robbery at Andy's Variety on Woburn Street.

tewksbury-robbery-12p.jpg
An armed robbery at Andy's Variety in Tewksbury on Sunday, November 19, 2023. Tewksbury Police

Video showed the man handing the store clerk a backpack and demanding he fill it with cash and cigarettes.

The suspect then ran off across Woburn Street and into some woods after the robbery.

Police believe the man is in his mid-20s. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with white strings, black pants, and Nike sneakers that were black and white with an orange or red swoosh logo.

Investigators do not believe he is still in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tewksbury police. 

November 20, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

