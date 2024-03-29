Massachusetts man indicted on federal dogfighting charges, 9 months after home raided

HANSON - A man from Hanson, Massachusetts has been indicted on federal dogfighting charges, almost a year after federal agents searched his home.

John Murphy, 50, was arrested Friday and charged with nine counts of possessing animals for use in an animal fighting venture.

In June 2023, federal agents seized 13 pit bulls from Murphy's home in Hanson and another home in Townsend. The dogs are now in federal care.

Federal prosecutors said Murphy had steroids, syringes and training equipment to prepare dogs for fights. Dogfighting literature and DVDs and kennels were also allegedly found at both homes. According to federal prosecutors, Murphy belonged to private dogfighting groups on Facebook and his account had photos and videos showing pit bulls being trained to fight.