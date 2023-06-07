Federal agents search home in Hanson for several hours

HANSON - Federal agents were seen searching a home in Hanson for several hours Wednesday.

It's still not clear yet why officers from different agencies and the Massachusetts State Police went to the house on East Washington Street in the early morning. There were still at the home early in the afternoon.

Investigators could be seen going in and out of the house and in the backyard. At least one dog was there as well.

Some items were put in a moving truck in the driveway.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.