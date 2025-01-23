Elizabeth Warren sends Elon Musk her "DOGE Plan" for spending cuts

How likely are the major "DOGE" cuts How likely are major cuts from Trump, Musk and Ramaswamy's "DOGE" 04:12

BOSTON - Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has sent her "DOGE Plan" to Elon Musk.

The billionaire Tesla owner is head of the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, which is supposed to trim federal spending.

Warren has sharply criticized Musk in recent years over issues like taxes, his Twitter takeover, and alleged conflicts of interest. And while Warren wrote in a 21-page letter to Musk on Thursday that she has "very serious concerns" about the DOGE process, she also said that unnecessary government spending adds up to trillions of dollars.

"I am happy to work with you to eliminate this government waste," Warren says.

Warren's DOGE recommendations

Warren offered 30 recommendations that she said could meet a goal of cutting $2 trillion. She's advocating for cutting "wasteful" spending at the Department of Defense and in federal health programs, reducing or eliminating federal funding for charter schools and closing tax loopholes for the rich.

More specifically, Warren wants to negotiate more affordable defense contracts, stop requiring the military to perform jobs that civilians can do, break up big health insurance companies, fully fund the IRS to go after "wealthy tax cheats" and deprioritize raids and arrests over marijuana activity.

What will DOGE cut?

Back in November Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who is expected to leave the task force, wrote that they were looking to target $500 billion in spending unauthorized by Congress.

Some of the areas they singled out for cuts include The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, international organizations and Planned Parenthood and other "progressive groups" that do not appear in Warren's letter.

"In the interest of taking aggressive, bipartisan action to ensure sustainable spending, protect taxpayer dollars, curb abusive practices by giant corporations, and improve middle-class Americans' quality of life, I would be happy to work with you on these matters," Warren said.

Musk did not appear to reply to Warren on his social media platform X as of Thursday afternoon.