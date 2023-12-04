"Sweet and loving" Dobby is ready to find his fur-ever home after overcoming traumatic past

BOSTON - A former stray emaciated dog, Dobby, is ready to find his fur-ever home.

Dobby is well trained, and enjoys being around both cats and dogs. He is described as being a Pit Bull Terrier mix, but it is unknown if he has a bit of house elf mixed in.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston says he also loves curling up next to his human and wizard friends.

Dobby arrived to the Animal Rescue League of Boston in August after he was found around Franklin Park in Dorchester.

He weighed just 37 pounds, and was described as having the highest level of emaciation with many of his bones visible from a distance. He was observed with urine-stained fur, mild dental disease and pressure sores that indicated he was kept in a small space.

Dobby was placed into foster care, and has gained 22 pounds over the last few months.

Dobby is friendly and walks well on a leash. Animal Rescue League of Boston

"Despite everything he has gone through, Dobby has defined resilience and strength and has won the hearts of so many at ARL with his sweet and loving demeanor and is sure to be an amazing pet," the Animal Rescue League of Boston said in a statement.

The Animal Rescue League's Law Enforcement Department is investigating Dobby's case.

If you would like to learn more about Dobby or adopt him click here.