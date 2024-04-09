How well do Red Sox fans know the 2024 roster?

Do fans even know who the 2024 Red Sox are?

Do fans even know who the 2024 Red Sox are?

Do fans even know who the 2024 Red Sox are?

BOSTON - David Ortiz was mobbed by fans as he left Fenway Park after appearing in the pre-game ceremony during Tuesday's Red Sox home opener.

"My favorite Big Papi," said one fan. "They were great guys and they had great personalities." He was talking about 2004. But what about today's Red Sox? When WBZ showed fans pictures, few could name any of the current players.

"I don't know that one," said a fan looking at a photo of Connor Wong. "We know more about Red Sox that have left than about players that are here," said Joan Gladu.

Another fan, Cody Jurgelewicz, squinted as he looked at a picture of Kutter Crawford. "Is that Justin Turner," he guessed before changing his answer. "No, Casas."

A need for star appeal

"There's a need for that star appeal," said UMass Boston marketing professor Joseph Cooper. He said promoting newer players would help, especially if done in a way to attract younger fans. "How do we effectively communicate the identities, the backgrounds, the interest of the current players with our diverse fanbase?" he asked.

"You can't be loveable losers in Boston. It just doesn't happen," said longtime Boston sportswriter Steve Buckley. When asked what it would take to fill the seats at Fenway 2004-style, Buckley gave a one-word answer. "Pitching," he said. "They need pitching...If you win games, and then you develop some personality, this ballpark will fill up, but they've got to do one, and then the other."

Fans still optimistic

Even though the Red Sox did not pull out a win Tuesday against the Orioles, Fenway was still full of the optimism that has defined its fans since before anyone can remember. "This team, this Red Sox team's got a little spunk. They look a little like that '04 team," said Travis Gonick, who was first in line at the turnstiles. "Maybe they can make a little noise."

If you have a question you'd like us to look into, please email questioneverything@cbsboston.com.