Do fans even know who the 2024 Red Sox are?

Many who packed Fenway Park for the home opener were there for a chance to see the beloved 2004 reverse-the-curse Red Sox team in the pre-game ceremony. But what about the players of today? WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
