Disability Law Center demands changes for wheelchair users

BOSTON – The Disability Law Center said Denna Laing's experience having her wheelchair damaged highlights a real problem.

Laing is the former hockey player for the Boston Pride who is now paralyzed. Laing says Delta Air Lines damaged her power wheelchair twice, once in March and again last weekend.

Laing is now waiting to get the chair repaired.

The Disability Law Center held a press conference Thursday to let people know Laing's case is a big issue. When chairs are damaged, the power chair industry is so small, repairs can take days or weeks.

People who use the chairs say something needs to change.

"All too often people with disabilities are left stranded or isolated in their homes for weeks or even months while they wait for repairs," said Harry Weissman of the Disability Law Center. "Lacking a functional wheelchair for long periods of time, people lose their independence and autonomy."

The agency says a bill now before the state senate would help by extending the warranty for power wheelchairs and would require companies to provide a substitute chair within three days.