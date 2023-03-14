Devin McCourty thanks Patriots fans with billboards around Massachusetts

Sports Final: Patriots have to explore all options at wide receiver

Sports Final: Patriots have to explore all options at wide receiver

Sports Final: Patriots have to explore all options at wide receiver

BOSTON -- Devin McCourty's playing career is officially over, and the 35-year-old is feeling thankful.

Patriots fans will now be feeling McCourty's thankfulness, as he's bought up some billboard space around the region.

The billboard reads:

Thank you NE!

You helped a young kid become a man, father, husband and a

3X CHAMP!

McCourty didn't let the massive rainstorm stop him from posing for a photo with the billboard on Tuesday morning.

NE I F$&KIN LOVE YOU!!! pic.twitter.com/tnXqF2J6J9 — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) March 14, 2023

In total, McCourty bought up ad space on 37 billboards in Boston, Revere, Peabody, Medford, Stoneham, Wrentham, Norwood, Woburn, West Bridgewater, Westborough, Worcester, Lowell, Lawrence, Methuen, Haverhill and Lawrence.

McCourty spent his entire 13-year career with the Patriots, who drafted him in the first round of the 2010 draft. He played in 205 regular-season games and 24 playoff games, missing just five games in his career.

McCourty will hold his official retirement press conference on March 21 at the Patriots' Hall of Fame, where he'll one day be suited for a red jacket. In the meantime, McCourty isn't waiting around to let the fans know that he's thankful for their support.