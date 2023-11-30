Only one $25 million prize left in Mass Lottery's "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" game

BOSTON - The second of three $25 million prizes in the Massachusetts State Lottery's "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" scratch ticket game was claimed on Wednesday.

Attorney Thomas Percy, representing a trust for the winner, accepted the one-time payment of $16,250,000 on behalf of his client. Percy said the winner "made a little extra money" before deciding to buy the $50 ticket from Red's in Fall River.

"Percy said the winner is a kind and thoughtful person who is looking to do the right things in life, and winning this prize will help them accomplish this," the Lottery said in a statement. "He described the winner as a family person, humble, and very appreciative."

Trustee Thomas J. Percy claims the $25 million "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" prize. Massachusetts Lottery

The Brayton Avenue store that sold the ticket will get a $50,000 bonus.

The first jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Somerville and claimed by a Woburn-based law firm back in August. The odds of winning the top prize are less than 1 in 10 million.

Massachusetts began selling the $50 scratch ticket, its priciest ever, back in February. According to the Lottery, it has the highest payout percentage of any game, with winning odds pegged at about 1 in 4. Every winning ticket is worth at least $100.

There are still four $2 million prizes yet to be claimed, seven $1 million prizes and 72 $50,000 winners, according to the Lottery website.

The $50 tickets have helped fuel an increase in scratch ticket sales in the state. A recent report from the Lottery says instant ticket sales were up $15.1 million this October.