Watch CBS News
Local News

Only one $25 million prize left in Mass Lottery's "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" game

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

New Hampshire attempts to lure Massachusetts lottery players
New Hampshire attempts to lure Massachusetts lottery players 02:33

BOSTON - The second of three $25 million prizes in the Massachusetts State Lottery's "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" scratch ticket game was claimed on Wednesday.

Attorney Thomas Percy, representing a trust for the winner, accepted the one-time payment of $16,250,000 on behalf of his client. Percy said the winner "made a little extra money" before deciding to buy the $50 ticket from Red's in Fall River.

"Percy said the winner is a kind and thoughtful person who is looking to do the right things in life, and winning this prize will help them accomplish this," the Lottery said in a statement. "He described the winner as a family person, humble, and very appreciative."

11-29-2023-percy-law-group-2023-lottery-trust-19-25m-on-billion-dollar-extravaganza.jpg
 Trustee Thomas J. Percy claims the $25 million "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" prize.  Massachusetts Lottery

The Brayton Avenue store that sold the ticket will get a $50,000 bonus.

The first jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Somerville and claimed by a Woburn-based law firm back in August. The odds of winning the top prize are less than 1 in 10 million. 

Massachusetts began selling the $50 scratch ticket, its priciest ever, back in February. According to the Lottery, it has the highest payout percentage of any game, with winning odds pegged at about 1 in 4. Every winning ticket is worth at least $100.

There are still four $2 million prizes yet to be claimed, seven $1 million prizes and 72 $50,000 winners, according to the Lottery website.

The $50 tickets have helped fuel an increase in scratch ticket sales in the state. A recent report from the Lottery says instant ticket sales were up $15.1 million this October. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on November 30, 2023 / 4:49 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.