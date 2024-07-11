Derrick White thankful and grateful to earn a spot on Team USA

BOSTON -- Derrick White is less than a month removed from helping the Celtics win an NBA title, and will now try to help Team USA win Olympic gold in Paris.

White was named an injury replacement for Kawhi Leonard on Wednesday, and will soon join Team USA for their exhibition slate ahead of the 2024 Summer Games. While that decision has brought about some controversy, White is simply focused on doing what he does best: Helping his team win.

Earning a spot on Team USA is an honor that White does not take lightly.

"Anytime you put 'USA' on your chest it's a huge blessing. I'm thankful and grateful for it all," he said Wednesday from his hometown of Parker, Colorado. "Looking forward to going out and helping the team any way that I can."

White got the news Tuesday night, but didn't race to join Team USA. That's because he had to host his fifth annual youth basketball camp in his hometown. So he wasn't around to take the floor for Wednesday night's 86-72 exhibition win over Canada, but will soon join Team USA's star-studded roster.

White will be the third Celtics player on the Team USA roster, joining Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday on the squad. While many fans are wondering why he got the nod over his Boston teammate Jaylen Brown, White should fit in perfectly thanks to his versatile defense and timely scoring.

"This team is special, and the guys have done unbelievable things in the game of basketball. Just to be part of a team like this, it's going to be fun and I'm looking forward to hanging with them and leaning from them," he said. "It's been a fun ride and I'm just trying to continue to make a name for myself."

White said that the last month has been pretty busy and crazy, but he wasn't going to pass up a chance to represent his country. He is grateful not only for Team USA, but for all of those around him who helped him get to this point.

"Super thankful and grateful for the people around me and trying to take advantage of any opportunity and embrace any moment," he said. "A lot of credit goes to my wife, allowing me to be able to take advantage of this opportunity."

Team USA is now off to Abu Dhabi for exhibitions games against Australia and Serbia, before making its way to London for exhibition tilts against South Sudan and Germany. Their first game of the 2024 Paris Olympics is on July 28 against Serbia.